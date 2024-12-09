WILLY PAUL’s full statement after he was beaten up by DIAMOND PLATNUMZ’s bodyguard at Furaha Festival.





Monday, December 9, 2024 - I want to thank my fans for the incredible turnout and unwavering support during last night’s Furaha City Show. Despite the challenges, your love made the performance worthwhile.

While I prepared tirelessly to deliver the best for my fans, the event was marred by setbacks. My entry was delayed by over two hours, critical provisions agreed upon with the organizers were unavailable or insufficient, and my team, including dancers, faced harassment and mishandling by event security. Despite being a paid performer, my team and I endured unnecessary force and threats.



This experience highlights the ongoing challenges Kenyan artists face in their own country. I urge event organizers and the wider event management fraternity to treat Kenyan artists with the respect they deserve. Artists are key ambassadors of our culture, and fair treatment is essential for the growth of our industry.



To my fans, thank you for standing with me. I remain committed to delivering exceptional performances and advocating for better standards for Kenyan and East African artists. Together, we can elevate our music to the global stage.

