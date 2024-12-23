Lawyer AHMEDNASIR reacts after a young man reportedly stole Ksh 5 million bribe from a judge’s house in Eldoret.





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has come to the defense of 22-year-old Lameck Mang’are who was arrested after he allegedly stole millions of shillings from a judge’s house in Eldoret.

Lameck reportedly stole the money when he was helping the judge move houses.

Although the suspect claims he stole Ksh 1.5 million, the judge insists that he stole Ksh 5 Million from his house and used part of the money to buy a car.

Police managed to recover Ksh 1.4 million from the suspect after he used Ksh 100,000 to buy a phone.

Taking to his X account, lawyer Ahmednasir said the young man has not committed any crime according to the law.

“This young man needs a lawyer. The law is clear. Taking part or the whole 5m bribe kept by the judge in his house isn't a crime according to the laws of the Republic of Kenya.

“Stealing bribe money hoarded at the homes of judges is allowed in law...it's recovery of proceeds of crime.

“The police should stop harassing the young man. The police may be entitled to a portion of the same if he willingly gives, but in my considered view, no criminal offence had been committed by the young man,’’ he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.