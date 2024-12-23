A young man arrested after he reportedly stole millions of shillings from a judge’s house in Eldoret - The corrupt judge had received the money in the form of a bribe.





Monday, December 23, 2024 - A 22-year-old man was reportedly arrested after he stole millions of shillings from a judge’s house in Eldoret.

The suspect identified as Lameck Mang’are is well-known to the judge.

The judge reportedly requested Lameck to help him move houses sometime last week.

Reports indicate that the suspect allegedly stole Ksh 1.5 million from the judge during the moving exercise.

Last week on Wednesday, six armed police officers raided Lameck’s parents’ home and asked him to produce Ksh 5 million that he had stolen from the judge.

During the raid, they recovered Ksh 1.4 million from the suspect.

He had spent Ksh 100,000 to buy a phone.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a police station before being arraigned in court, where the investigating officer requested 10 more days to conclude investigations.

According to the suspect’s parents, the judge insists that their son stole Ksh 5 million and allegedly used some of the money to buy a car.

He was tortured at the police station as police tried to squeeze out information from him.

It is alleged that the stolen money was part of a bribe that the judge received.

