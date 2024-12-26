A video of a homeless Kenyan man who lives in the streets in the U.S. crying for help emerges - America is not a bed of roses (VIDEO).





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - A young Kenyan man of Somali origin is seeking help after he was rendered homeless in the United States of America, where he is living from hand to mouth and sleeping in the streets.

He relocated to America in search of greener pastures but ended up homeless after being abandoned by the people who had initially hosted him.

He was forced to live in the streets because he didn’t want to live in a shelter home.

He paints and displays his artwork to passersby along a busy road, hoping to get customers.

The distressed man claims that he lives in fear of being attacked by racists, even as he camps in the streets for lack of shelter.

He is also disabled, making his life in America a living hell.

According to Bishop Pinney Muthee, Secretary in charge of the Homeless Reform Project, an organization that helps homeless people in Massachusetts, there are various factors that could make someone end up in the American streets.

Bishop Muthee said that domestic violence, alcoholism and drug addiction are the major reasons as to why some Kenyans are homeless in America.

According to Muthee, failing to fit into the American system of life is the reason why many immigrants finally find themselves in the streets, due to their inability to pay the bills.

"It is very easy to become homeless in America, even to us who are nursing these people. If you fail to pay bills you are immediately kicked out of your house," he said.

Watch the video of the homeless man.

