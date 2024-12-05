KIGAME tells HASSAN JOHO to apologize for threatening Kenyans critical of RUTO’s regime or resign.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Former Presidential candidate, Reuben Kigame, has asked Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho to apologize for threatening Kenyans criticizing Ruto's regime.

On Monday, Joho, who had accompanied President William Ruto to Taita Taveta County, threatened Kenyans who have been criticizing President William Ruto online.

In a statement on Thursday, Kigame stated that Joho should apologize to Kenyans over his threats.

The musician claimed that the CS seemed to be in support of some vices witnessed in the country recently where some Kenyans are being abducted by police.

"Joho needs to apologize to Kenyans or resign for threatening to come for those who use social media to ask for public participation, accountable leadership, and values in government.

"He seems to support abductions," Kigame remarked.

Kigame's remarks come after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna announced on Wednesday that the Senate will summon Joho over his remarks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST