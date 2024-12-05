I never wanted to be a Governor – KIVUTHA KIBWANA reveals how he surprisingly became Makueni Governor in 2013

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Former Makueni County Governor, Prof . Kivutha Kibwana has revealed that he never wanted to become a governor.
Speaking on Thursday in an
interview with Spice FM, Kibwana revealed
that he never planned to become a governor.
Kibwana disclosed that his initial
plan was to become the chairperson of the Constitution Implementation
Commission (CIC) and he was even interviewed for the position.
He explained that
at the time, for one to get the CIC job, there had to be an agreement between
the late president Mwai Kibaki and then Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
"I don’t think we can be able to 'mechanically' plan our lives.
"Some things just happen. For example, I didn’t
really want to be a governor, I thought I was going to be chair of the
Commission on the Implementation of the Constitution but those days to get that
position there was to be concurrence between Raila Odinga and President
Kibaki," Kibwana said.
Kibwana stated that despite doing
well in the interviews, he did not get the job, and that was when he decided to
go for election as governor.
“Although I think I did
reasonably well in the interview, there wasn’t that concurrence, and then
President Kibaki after we talked told me it looks like that didn’t work and that
is when I thought about being governor,” Kibwana added.
