ALAI claims Senator SIFUNA is silent on Governor SAKAJA’s corruption and failures due to their shady deals.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - A report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o reveals that Nairobi County, under Governor Johnson Sakaja, has spent no funds on development over the past four months.

In a report covering July to October, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o revealed that Nairobi County, led by Governor Johnson Sakaja, is among 10 devolved units that spent nothing on development during the period.

Other counties that spent nothing on development include Kajiado, Baringo, Lamu, Uasin Gishu, and West Pokot.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as the top spenders on development.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu allocated Ksh.477 million to development in four months, followed by Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru with Ksh.378 million, and Busia's Paul Otuoma with Ksh.328 million.

Reacting to the report, Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai stated that Nairobi is performing dismally because Sakaja has silenced even Nairobi Senator, Edwin Sifuna who has failed in his job of oversight.

Alai added that Sifuna is silent because he has been doing shady business with Sakaja.

“Sifuna has NOTHING to say on this because he is doing business with Sakaja,” Alai wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST