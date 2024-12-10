KHALIF KAIRO taken to court by a client after he sold him a faulty Ford Mustang worth Ksh 8.2 Million which had been involved in an accident - The car stalled on the road a day after buying it (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo is reportedly embroiled in a legal tussle with a client after he sold him a Ford Mustang that had been involved in an accident in the United Kingdom.

The client walked into Kairo’s showroom and inspected the vehicle, before buying it.

However, the car stalled on the road the next day and when he contacted Kairo, he referred him to a clause in the contract stating that he had already inspected the vehicle before buying it.

To make matters worse, the disgruntled client was informed by the mechanic that the multi-million car had been involved in an accident, a fact that was never disclosed to him when buying it.

Kairo had advertised the Ford Mustang on his X account earlier this year.

Some hawk-eyed netizens had called him out for selling the vehicle which had been involved in an accident in the UK and almost written off before it was repaired and put on sale.









Below is a post by a lawyer who is representing the client.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.