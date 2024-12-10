Faded socialite VERA SIDIKA is now conning small clubs upcountry - She was arrested after she was paid to appear in a club in Mwea and failed to turn up (PHOTO).





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Faded socialite Vera Sidika was arrested and locked up at Wang'uru Police Station in Mwea, Kirinyaga County after failing to honor her part of the contract she had with a club in the area.

It's said that Jamii Executive Gardens management reported her to the police after a year of push and pull having been paid money to appear at the club.

She was arrested while returning to Nairobi after hosting a gig at a little-known club in Embu.

She was released after returning the paid amount.

Vera has been charging as low as 15,000 for club appearances after reportedly going broke.

See photo of her at the police station after she was arrested.





