I love RUTO so much that I will never betray him; I want to work for him – RAILA’s man JOHN MBADI confesses





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, formerly known for being in opposition, has pledged allegiance to President William Ruto, months after joining the broad-based government.

Speaking in Ndhiwa Constituency in Homa Bay County, Mbadi praised Ruto for appointing him the Treasury CS.

He affirmed that, because of this trust, it would be very difficult for him to betray Ruto.

"A president can give you any ministry but not the Ministry of Finance. Given the kind of confidence and risk that he took, it will be very, very difficult for me to betray him," Mbadi said.

He further said that he was not urging people to re-elect Ruto in the 2027 General Election, but simply wants to continue working for him.

"Mine is not to force people and chest thump that Ruto must get another term. No! We are not in that debate anymore. What I want is to work for him," he affirmed.

The Treasury CS stated that he aims to make things that are not working function properly.

He asserted that once he has delivered, he can go to Kenyans and ask them to give him and the Kenya Kwanza regime another opportunity to continue working.

The Kenyan DAILY POST