Migori residents disrupt reading of President RUTO‘s Jamhuri Day Speech – This will shock the President and his sycophants (VIDEO)





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Migori County residents joined Nyandarua County residents in rejecting President William Ruto’s Jamhuri Day speech on Thursday.

Nyandarua residents dismissed the President's speech at Engineer Grounds, insisting that the County Commissioner should read it himself.

In Migori County, County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua faced disruptions while delivering President William Ruto's speech, ultimately halting his address as rowdy youths drowned him out with noise.

It took the intervention of Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko to neutralise the crowd.

His efforts partially bore fruit and allowed the county commissioner time to continue delivering the president’s speech.

The rival groups embarked on their fight, prompting reactions from the security officers, some of whom threatened to fire in the air.

Here is the video

Rowdy youths in Rongo, Migori, disrupt reading of President Ruto's Jamhuri Day speech pic.twitter.com/h5gD3TCfjW — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) December 12, 2024

