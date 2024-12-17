Former Ghetto Radio staff claims his life is in danger after falling out with the management - MAJIMAJI should be held accountable if anything happens to him (VIDEO).





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - A former employee at Ghetto Radio now claims that his life is in danger following a misunderstanding with the station's management.

The journalist, who was previously employed at the station under the leadership of Managing Director Julius Owino popularly known as "Maji Maji" alleges that he was fired after raising concerns about his working conditions and refusing to cooperate in leaking confidential information regarding a corruption scandal involving the Kenya Curling Federation.



In a video shared publicly, the ex-staffer explains that he was coerced into disclosing sensitive details of his ongoing investigation into the federation but refused to comply.



This act of defiance, he claims, led to his dismissal and triggered a series of retaliatory actions from his former employers.



The journalist further alleges that since his firing, he has been followed by men he suspects to be security agents and has been subjected to multiple attempts to hack his personal devices and social media accounts.



He has already been deplatformed on Facebook and X.



The former employee has called for an investigation by the police, urging them to look into the incidents of harassment and intimidation as well as provide protection from the growing threats.

