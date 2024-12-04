KAREN NYAMU slams GACHAGUA as she lauds RAILA ODINGA for 'rescuing' President RUTO during anti-government protests.





Thursday, December 4, 2024 - Nominated UDA Senator, Karen Nyamu, has thanked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for rescuing President William Ruto from being overthrown by Gen Zs during June and July this year.

Speaking on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony for Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga, Nyamu lauded Raila Odinga for putting his differences with President William Ruto aside and 'rescuing' the head of state.

The youthful politician also praised Raila for being a national leader who didn't embrace the politics of tribalism.

"We love Baba (Raila Amollo Odinga). We have shown Raila our love for a very long time.

"Thank you, Raila, for being a leader with the country at heart. We appreciate you for standing with the president when he was being sabotaged by the person who should have helped him.

"I have never heard Raila speak on behalf of Luos even a day.

"We, as Mount Kenya people, fought for this government, and after getting it, one leader wanted to pull us out," she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST