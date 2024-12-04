RAILA ODINGA’s ODM to summon HASSAN JOHO for threatening Kenyans criticizing RUTO on social media.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has said it will summon Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho to grill him over his recent remarks.
Speaking during an interview on
Radio Citizen on Wednesday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, revealed that
CS Joho has forgotten that as a Minister, his remarks carry weight and he
cannot talk like a politician.
"We will summon Joho to the Senate buildings so that he can explain why he was threatening Kenyans.
"The
problem is that Joho has forgotten that he is no longer a politician, no longer
a governor but a minister, and his sentiments as a minister are taken very
seriously," Sifuna revealed.
According to Sifuna, as a
Minister, Joho has a responsibility to ensure that his sentiments are sensual
and he should be accountable for everything he says.
Sifuna was responding to sentiments Joho had made on Tuesday while in Taita Taveta.
Joho slammed social
media users criticizing President William Ruto's
administration.
The former Mombasa governor threatened
to start confronting bloggers who occupy social media platforms to criticize
Ruto's administration.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments