RAILA ODINGA’s ODM to summon HASSAN JOHO for threatening Kenyans criticizing RUTO on social media.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has said it will summon Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho to grill him over his recent remarks.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Citizen on Wednesday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, revealed that CS Joho has forgotten that as a Minister, his remarks carry weight and he cannot talk like a politician.

"We will summon Joho to the Senate buildings so that he can explain why he was threatening Kenyans.

"The problem is that Joho has forgotten that he is no longer a politician, no longer a governor but a minister, and his sentiments as a minister are taken very seriously," Sifuna revealed.

According to Sifuna, as a Minister, Joho has a responsibility to ensure that his sentiments are sensual and he should be accountable for everything he says.

Sifuna was responding to sentiments Joho had made on Tuesday while in Taita Taveta.

Joho slammed social media users criticizing President William Ruto's administration.

The former Mombasa governor threatened to start confronting bloggers who occupy social media platforms to criticize Ruto's administration.

