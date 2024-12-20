KALONZO MUSYOKA given a heroic welcome in Mt Kenya, a day after GACHAGUA endorsed his 2027 presidential bid.





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s political star has started shining a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua endorsed his 2027 presidential bid.

This is after Kalonzo, who toured the Mt Kenya region on Thursday, received a heroic welcome in Karurumo, Embu county.

During their visit, locals warmly welcomed Kalonzo, allowing him to address them and present his agenda for his 2027 presidential bid.

Kalonzo also addressed the delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), stating that if it isn't formed by 2025, he will lead the country in protests.

In addition, he emphasised the need for the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to clarify whether it is aligning with the Kenya Kwanza government or remaining in the opposition.

"We also want ODM to tell us before the New Year 2025: Are you in the opposition or in government?

" You have to have a clear stand," Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo's visit comes a day after Gachagua hinted at a possible coalition with him to oust President William Ruto in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST