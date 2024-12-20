RUTO appoints UHURU’s men, KABOGO, MUTAHI KAGWE and KINYANJUI to cabinet in a bid to regain the Kikuyu Community’s support.





Friday, December 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has reshuffled his Cabinet, dismissing two Cabinet Secretaries from the Mt. Kenya region for allegedly failing to restore the region's support to the levels seen in 2022.

In August, President Ruto appointed Margaret Nyambura as the ICT Cabinet Secretary and Andrew Karanja as the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

The President appointed the two with the hope that they would convince Mt Kenya residents to dance to his tune.

However, 4 months after the appointment, the President's popularity in the vote-rich region has waned further forcing him to sack the two and replace them with prominent figures from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Among Uhuru's allies appointed to the Cabinet is former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Andrew Karanja, who has been reassigned as Ambassador to Brazil.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, replacing Nyambura Ndung'u, who has been appointed High Commissioner to Ghana.

The Kenyan DAILY POST