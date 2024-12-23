KALONZO incites Kenyans against RUTO as he vows to lead the mother of all demonstrations in 2025





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to make President William Ruto's life a living hell after issuing him an ultimatum over the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Machakos, Kalonzo announced that if Ruto does not appoint the commissioners by March next year, he would call for nationwide protests.

“By the end of March, if there will be no IEBC, I will go for demonstrations and those protests will not leave anyone standing,” Kalonzo announced.

The IEBC has remained without commissioners for almost two years and the President recently pointed fingers to a litigation case filed by the opposition leader.

The National Liberal Party (Kenya) leader, Augustus Kyalo Muli, accused the Wiper Party, and by extension Kalonzo, of delaying the appointments, citing their decision to oppose his nomination to the commission selection panel.

The Wiper Party had instead nominated Koki Muli.

“An election was held within the Azimio Coalition involving all 23 parties, and I won with 16 votes against Koki Muli’s 7. It’s clear that no one has ever contested the results of the election,” he stated.

However, Kalonzo insisted that he and his team had adhered to the proper timelines and accused the delay of being state-sponsored.

“On IEBC, we adhered to the strict timelines of the Court and submitted the name Koki Muli,” the Wiper Party leader affirmed.

