KALONZO incites Kenyans against RUTO as he vows to lead the mother of all demonstrations in 2025

Monday, December 23, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to make President William Ruto's life a living hell after issuing him an ultimatum over the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)
Speaking at a wedding ceremony
in Machakos, Kalonzo announced that if Ruto does not appoint the commissioners
by March next year, he would call for nationwide protests.
“By the end of March, if there
will be no IEBC, I will go for demonstrations and those protests will not leave
anyone standing,” Kalonzo announced.
The IEBC has remained without
commissioners for almost two years and the President recently pointed fingers
to a litigation case filed by the opposition leader.
The National Liberal Party
(Kenya) leader, Augustus Kyalo Muli, accused the Wiper Party, and by extension
Kalonzo, of delaying the appointments, citing their decision to oppose his
nomination to the commission selection panel.
The Wiper Party had instead
nominated Koki Muli.
“An election was held within the
Azimio Coalition involving all 23 parties, and I won with 16 votes against Koki
Muli’s 7. It’s clear that no one has ever contested the results of the
election,” he stated.
However, Kalonzo insisted that
he and his team had adhered to the proper timelines and accused the delay of
being state-sponsored.
“On IEBC, we adhered to the
strict timelines of the Court and submitted the name Koki Muli,” the Wiper
Party leader affirmed.
