LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO now reveals why she rejected RUTO’s appointment

Monday, December 23, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo
has disclosed why she declined President William Ruto’s appointment as a member
of an independent task force to audit Kenya’s debt.
Speaking
during an interview, Faith explained that the appointment contravened the law
as there was no constitutional provision for such as task force.
According
to her, the debt auditing task force would lead to a duplicate of the role
performed by other government agencies and further lead to the wastage of public
funds.
She
further revealed that the appointment could have attracted legal consequences
as a section of Kenyans would have gone to court to oppose it.
“We
were going to enter into a job that we could not handle because even in the
letter that we wrote to the president, we explained that such a task force
would prompt opposition from Kenyans,” she stated.
“I
do not want to be in a task force where I will be doing someone else's work at
the same time there is nothing meaningful that we would have done,” Odhiambo
added.
In
the wake of the anti-finance bill demonstrations, Ruto established a
Presidential Taskforce on Forensic Audit of Public Debt.
Odhiambo was
among the eight members of the task force appointed by the Head of State
to scrutinise the country’s debt and come up with resolutions to manage it.
However,
a day later, Odhiambo turned down the appointment on the grounds that it was
unconstitutional and therefore illegal.
