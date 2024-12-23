LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO now reveals why she rejected RUTO’s appointment





Monday, December 23, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has disclosed why she declined President William Ruto’s appointment as a member of an independent task force to audit Kenya’s debt.

Speaking during an interview, Faith explained that the appointment contravened the law as there was no constitutional provision for such as task force.

According to her, the debt auditing task force would lead to a duplicate of the role performed by other government agencies and further lead to the wastage of public funds.

She further revealed that the appointment could have attracted legal consequences as a section of Kenyans would have gone to court to oppose it.

“We were going to enter into a job that we could not handle because even in the letter that we wrote to the president, we explained that such a task force would prompt opposition from Kenyans,” she stated.

“I do not want to be in a task force where I will be doing someone else's work at the same time there is nothing meaningful that we would have done,” Odhiambo added.

In the wake of the anti-finance bill demonstrations, Ruto established a Presidential Taskforce on Forensic Audit of Public Debt.

Odhiambo was among the eight members of the task force appointed by the Head of State to scrutinise the country’s debt and come up with resolutions to manage it.

However, a day later, Odhiambo turned down the appointment on the grounds that it was unconstitutional and therefore illegal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST