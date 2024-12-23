Education CS JULIUS OGAMBA reveals the way forward after High Court declared the new university funding model illegal and unconstitutional





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has broken his silence after the High Court declared the new university funding model illegal and unconstitutional.

In a statement, Ogamba stated that the government would work on modifying the model to address the issues raised by the High Court.

“The President formed a working party committee to re-examine the entire funding model and refine it to ensure the next cohort does not face the same challenges encountered during the admission of the current cohort. That committee is continuing its work,” Ogamba stated.

“We have introduced an interim report, which we will review before producing a final report. Once it is finalised, we will implement it to ensure the funding model for the next cohort serves its purpose and no student is left behind.”

This announcement comes just a day after Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the model was unconstitutional, stating that the government had not conducted proper public participation before implementing it.

The High Court judge also noted that the model was discriminatory in categorising students into various bands.

As a result, he directed CS Ogamba, the Attorney General, the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the Trustees of the Universities Fund Kenya, and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) not to implement it.

The court ruling followed a petition filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) in 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST