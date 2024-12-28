American women lament about being expected to cook and serve during festivities while men relax







Friday, December 27, 2024 - It appears the conversation about women being expected to labour for everyone else is not limited to African women alone.

A number of American women have started a conversation on X about women being expected to cook and serve when they visit family and friends on holidays while the men are expected to only relax and eat.

An author and contributor to the Washington Post, Gabrielle A. Perry started the conversation on X when she wrote: "The thing I always hate about going to any family’s house is that women don’t get to be guests. Men do. We have to immediately offer to help cook, serve, clean, etc. If not, it’s not “polite.” You’re looked down upon for resting as a guest. I’ve never had guests in my home do anything."

A number of women reacted, stating that they can relate too and that it is what they hate about the holidays.

A few men who commented explained that they wouldn't mind joining in the kitchen if they were invited.

