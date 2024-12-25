Jambo Ice Vodka is among the cheap liquor GACHAGUA claims RUTO is using to reduce Mt Kenya votes - A tot goes for as little as 15 bob (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hit out at President William Ruto, accusing him of facilitating alcoholism in the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking during a church service in Naivasha on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that, despite having won the fight against alcohol and drug abuse in the region during his tenure as Deputy President, the President had undone his efforts.

Gachagua alleged that the Interior Security PS was instructed by the President to open factories manufacturing cheap liquor and exclusively sell substandard alcohol in the Mt Kenya region.

Jambo Ice Vodka is among the cheap liquor brands selling like hot cake in the Mt Kenya region.

A bottle goes for Ksh 110 while a tot goes for as little as 15 bob.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST