MUTAHI NGUNYI warns Kikuyus as he predicts a landslide victory for RUTO in the 2027 Presidential election.





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has urged members of the Kikuyu community to exercise caution moving forward, as many Kenyans perceive them to be entitled.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mutahi Ngunyi stated that other tribes in Kenya dislike the Kikuyu community, perceiving them as more entitled than others, and predicted that the 2027 presidential election would be 'anti-Kikuyu.'"

He also predicted that during the 2027 election, Ruto would win by a landslide due to the anti-Kikuyu campaign

“Dear Kikuyus: "You Don't KNOW what you GOT until you lose it".

"Tread CAREFULLY. Country is TIRED of Kikuyu PRIVILEGE and entitlement.

"And 2027 will be an anti-Kikuyu ELECTION. This is HOW Ruto will win with a LANDSLIDE.

"Take it OR leave it. Merry Christmas OR whatever!” Ngunyi wrote on his Xpage.

