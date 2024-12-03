No one can defeat RUTO in 2027 with RAILA in his corner - Senator CHERARGEI tells KALONZO, OMTATAH, and the rest to stop wasting their time





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has fired a warning salvo to politicians looking to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

In a statement on X, Cherargei claimed that opposition leader Raila Odinga will be backing Ruto for the top seat, eliminating chances for any other Kenyan to unseat him, including Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

For opposition politicians to stand a chance of surviving in the top political race, Cherargei has advised those eying the seat to form a political coalition and join hands with Ruto.

According to Cherargei, Raila will win the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in February 2025, consequently shelving his 2027 presidential ambitions.

“In 2027 there is only one horse H.E. Ruto in possible combination with Tinga the rest are donkeys.”

“He will vanquish them by 10 am. Raila shall win the African Union chairperson unopposed & in return shall support H.E Ruto’s re-election in 2027.”

“If they are wise they should form a coalition around HE Ruto’s candidacy,” Cherargei advised.

In 2027, Ruto is facing opposition from activist Morara Kebaso, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and a possibility of Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua who are eying the top seat.

There have been reports that Ruto has been losing grip in the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The region was instrumental in Ruto’s win in 2022, which saw him floor Raila with slightly over 200,000 votes.

