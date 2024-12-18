Kazi ni kazi as RUTO’s CS ALFRED MUTUA announces 10,000 construction Jobs in Dubai – See the requirements and interview dates





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 10,000 construction job opportunities in Dubai for eligible Kenyans.

In a statement, Mutua announced that the available jobs include positions for steel fixers, masons, scaffolders, carpenters, waterproofing technicians, and general workers.

"The construction sector in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is seeking 10,000+ skilled and unskilled Kenyans to join its workforce," Mutua stated.

The CS noted that the recruitment will be done at Kabete National Polytechnic on Wednesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will also take place at Nyeri National Polytechnic on Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic on Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24, during the same hours.

Mutua explained that interested candidates are required to carry their certificates and any relevant documentation and wear appropriate clothing for practical assessments.

He also noted that they do not need to have passports as expedited passport issuance will be facilitated for successful candidates.

Mutua intimated that successful candidates will receive on-the-spot offer letters and after a three-day medical and processing period, they will be issued with visas.

However, the CS maintained that successful candidates will cater for their tickets, medical, and minor processing fees, and travel arrangements will be completed within days after visa issuance.

Mutua disclosed that the salary range for the jobs is between Ksh 33,000 and Ksh 60,000, which is tax-free.

The successful candidates will also be offered free accommodation, transport, food, and medical care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST