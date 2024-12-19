Inside job? - A woman loses money she withdrew at an Equity Bank ATM on Moi Avenue! Informed CCTV cameras were not working by the manager.





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The woman, a mother, reportedly became a victim of an inexplicable theft at Equity Bank, where she had gone to withdraw money.

Her attempts to seek answers were met with the revelation that the bank's CCTV cameras were allegedly not functioning at the time.



The family is currently exploring all possible avenues to understand how such an incident could occur and are hopeful for a swift resolution.



"Good afternoon Nyakundi. I have a case I'd like to ask and see what your audience has to say.



My mum was robbed of 20,000 at the Moi Avenue Equity Bank. She doesn't know how it happened, but it occurred at the ATM. She went to the manager, but the CCTV wasn't working.



She has receipts that show the amount she was withdrawing was too much.



Kindly advice. Thank you."

