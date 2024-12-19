RUTO’s Gov’t denies attempting to assassinate GACHAGUA at a funeral in Limuru and sends this message to the former DP.





Thursday, December 19, 2024 – President William Ruto has denied any involvement in the attack of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at a funeral in Limuru.

Gachagua has been insisting that Ruto's administration sponsored the violence witnessed at the funeral event in Limuru last month.

The former DP publicly blamed the police officers and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) for the chaos, saying they had prior information on the mayhem.

However, Ruto, through the Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo, disagreed with Gachagua about the incident that occurred in Limuru on November 28.

Speaking during an interview, Omollo denied the involvement of the security agencies in the chaos, which left some of Gachagua's supporters injured and property destroyed.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. The police were nowhere involved in anything like that. Neither was the National Government Administration officers.”

“In any case, the people who are involved or who are suspected to have been involved in that fracas, a number of them have had to record statements with the Director of Criminal Investigations.”

“I do not want to go into the merits otherwise, but we would let the investigative agencies do their work.”

“And I expect that in the fullness of time, whoever is culpable would have to face the law," Omollo said.

He termed Gachagua’s remarks as mendacious and aimed to tarnish the image of Ruto and his government.

According to Gachagua, the attack was an attempt on his life.

