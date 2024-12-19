RUTO’s Gov’t denies attempting to assassinate GACHAGUA at a funeral in Limuru and sends this message to the former DP.

Thursday, December 19, 2024 – President William Ruto has denied any involvement in the attack of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at a funeral in Limuru.
Gachagua has been insisting that Ruto's administration sponsored the violence witnessed at the funeral event in Limuru last month.
The former DP publicly blamed
the police officers and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) for
the chaos, saying they had prior information on the mayhem.
However, Ruto, through the
Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo, disagreed with Gachagua about
the incident that occurred in Limuru on November 28.
Speaking during an interview,
Omollo denied the involvement of the security agencies in the chaos, which left
some of Gachagua's supporters injured and property destroyed.
"Nothing could be further
from the truth. The police were nowhere involved in anything like that. Neither
was the National Government Administration officers.”
“In any case, the people who are
involved or who are suspected to have been involved in that fracas, a number of
them have had to record statements with the Director of Criminal
Investigations.”
“I do not want to go into the
merits otherwise, but we would let the investigative agencies do their work.”
“And I expect that in the
fullness of time, whoever is culpable would have to face the law," Omollo
said.
He termed Gachagua’s remarks as
mendacious and aimed to tarnish the image of Ruto and his government.
According to Gachagua, the
attack was an attempt on his life.
