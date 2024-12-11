I’m a victim of cyberbullying and I will not resign – Defiant Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME vows.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has stated that she will not resign, despite accusations of leading corruption cartels in the Judiciary.

Speaking at the opening of the Inaugural High Court Human Rights Summit in Nairobi, Koome said she has long been a victim of cyberbullying.

She noted that while she knows it is business for some of the cyberbullies, she does not understand what their end goals are.

The Chief Justice further emphasized that if the goal is to scare her, distract her from fulfilling her mandate, or force her resignation, she is not going anywhere.

“When I speak I always confess that I'm a victim of cyberbullying or is it called technologically facilitated Gender Based Violence. But I know the intention.

"It's a business model, I don’t know what to achieve. Maybe to scare, distract, defame, and hound me out of office but they can try something else,” Koome said.

Koome, however, did not name who these people were even as she condemned such acts.

This comes amid ongoing attacks on the judiciary by various individuals, including prominent lawyers, who have accused the Chief Justice of leading corruption and even labeled her a "Jurispesa" leader.

