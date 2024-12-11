Grieving father cries for justice after losing his wife and twins at Likoni Sub County Hospital due to negligence.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A man claims to have lost his wife and twins at Likoni Sub County Hospital.

He says his wife went into labour before the doctors' expected due date.



According to him, she struggled heavily to breathe but the attending medical staff did nothing to save her.



In a WhatsApp status shared with his friends, the man expressed regret, stating that if he were a doctor, he would have done something to help.



He also claims that after the surgery, all the doctors involved disappeared, leaving behind a single person who was unable to assist.



The man is now calling for the hospital to be investigated.

