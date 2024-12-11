The internet erupts after it emerged that Adani whistleblower NELSON AMENYA was a leader at controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR’s church - Worked in cahoots with OWUOR to fake miracles (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Hawk-eyed Netizens have unearthed Nelson Amenya’s past and discovered that he was once an ardent follower of controversial city prophet David Owuor and a leader at the church.

Amenya, who came into the limelight after he exposed the secret JKIA-Adani deal that sparked public outcry, was in charge of the media team in Owuor’s church.

He was also a cameraman and led a team that manipulated images to lie to the public that Owuour performs miracles.

His social media accounts are littered with photos of him at Owuor’s crusades.

He is being roasted on X where he has a huge influence after netizens unearthed his past.

Check out the posts.

