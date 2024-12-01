RAILA mocks RIGATHI GACHAGUA over failed attempts to block 'Handshake' with President RUTO.





Monday, December 2, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mocked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for falling into a trap he had set up for him at State House.

While addressing a crowd in Vihiga during ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi's Thanksgiving Ceremony, Raila took the opportunity to openly speak on Gachagua's woes, including the former DP's impeachment.

Using his trademark riddles, the African Union Commission chair hopeful talked about 'traps' that were allegedly set up by Gachagua in government to ensure Raila was kept away from a possible collaboration with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

"A trap was set up to catch a mouse, but the one who set up the trap was the one who went down," Raila said.

"He went to State House talking about how he was setting up a trap for Baba. He said there would be no handshake, no coalition government (Nusu mkate). Where is Gachagua now?" Raila added amid cheers from the crowd.

The former Prime Minister was referring to Gachagua's infamous comments in the past where the former Deputy President suggested he had set up traps to ensure Raila did not set foot into government.

"My boss and I had agreed we set up traps so that Raila does not join the government through the backdoor, I would check the traps every morning and evening," Gachagua claimed.

However, Gachagua was the one who got trapped instead after he was hounded out of government by President William Ruto and his allies through impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST