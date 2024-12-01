RAILA mocks RIGATHI GACHAGUA over failed attempts to block 'Handshake' with President RUTO.

Monday, December 2, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mocked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for falling into a trap he had set up for him at State House.
While addressing a crowd in
Vihiga during ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi's Thanksgiving Ceremony,
Raila took the opportunity to openly speak on Gachagua's woes, including the
former DP's impeachment.
Using his trademark riddles, the
African Union Commission chair hopeful talked about 'traps' that were allegedly
set up by Gachagua in government to ensure Raila was kept away from a possible
collaboration with the Kenya Kwanza regime.
"A trap was set up to catch
a mouse, but the one who set up the trap was the one who went down," Raila
said.
"He went to State House
talking about how he was setting up a trap for Baba. He said there would be no
handshake, no coalition government (Nusu mkate). Where is Gachagua now?"
Raila added amid cheers from the crowd.
The former Prime Minister was
referring to Gachagua's infamous comments in the past where the former Deputy
President suggested he had set up traps to ensure Raila did not set foot into
government.
"My boss and I had agreed
we set up traps so that Raila does not join the government through the backdoor,
I would check the traps every morning and evening," Gachagua claimed.
However, Gachagua was the one
who got trapped instead after he was hounded out of government by President
William Ruto and his allies through impeachment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments