GACHAGUA hints at forming a formidable alliance with KALONZO and WAMALWA to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027

Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at working with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party (DAP) to make President William Ruto a one term President in 2027.
According to Gachagua, there was
nothing wrong in partnering with great leaders to help the country get rid of
Ruto's authoritarian regime
"Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene
Wamalwa are great leaders in this country, and definitely, we can work
together. We have listened to what Kalonzo is saying, we like what he’s
saying," Gachagua said.
While maintaining that they have
not entered into any agreement with the particular leaders, the former deputy
president stated that he has been in constant contact with like-minded leaders.
“What is happening is that people
who are like-minded talk to each other. You cannot go to discuss with other
people before you put your house in order,” he added.
Gachagua pointed out that Mt Kenya
residents were happy with Kalonzo's stand during his impeachment proceedings.
