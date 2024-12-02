GACHAGUA hints at forming a formidable alliance with KALONZO and WAMALWA to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at working with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party (DAP) to make President William Ruto a one term President in 2027.

According to Gachagua, there was nothing wrong in partnering with great leaders to help the country get rid of Ruto's authoritarian regime

"Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa are great leaders in this country, and definitely, we can work together. We have listened to what Kalonzo is saying, we like what he’s saying," Gachagua said.

While maintaining that they have not entered into any agreement with the particular leaders, the former deputy president stated that he has been in constant contact with like-minded leaders.

“What is happening is that people who are like-minded talk to each other. You cannot go to discuss with other people before you put your house in order,” he added.

Gachagua pointed out that Mt Kenya residents were happy with Kalonzo's stand during his impeachment proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST