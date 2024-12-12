GACHAGUA’s ally GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA hits back at RUTO for insulting Kenyans opposed to his controversial nationwide vaccination of livestock





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has hit back at President William Ruto over the scheduled mass vaccination of cows.

Venting on her X account, Wamuchomba lashed out at Ruto for using harsh words to leaders who raised concerns about government decisions, especially on the issue of mass vaccination of livestock.

“It’s very sad when our president uses figurative language to cast aspersions on leaders who raise concerns on government decisions on matters that may interfere with the welfare and livelihoods of the people, they represent such as the cow’s vaccination program,” she stated.

The former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allied MP vowed to do whatever it took to oppose the vaccination which she said the government conducted without public participation of the people.

“It’s my duty to flag and oppose directives that my people don’t agree with and seek clarifications.

"The intolerance only shows a quality of a leader hell-bent on ruling by the fist,” she added condemning the Kenya Kwanza regime for turning its back on Kenyans.

According to Wamuchomba, Kenya is a democratic country that allows for the expression of divergent opinions, and calling out of leaders would not be tolerated.

“Our democracy will not accommodate such styles and will only deepen the level of political intolerance,” she added.

The Githunguri lawmaker said Ruto should listen to the people who elected him.

“The President may not listen to me but he should listen to religious leaders’ concerns on Social Health Authority (SHA) and proposed cow vaccines, I believe I have the right spirit to listen to my voters and will follow my conscience to do and say the right thing,” she asserted.

Wamuchomba’s response came a day after Ruto fired a scathing attack on leaders opposed to the government’s plan to vaccinate 22 million cows starting January 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST