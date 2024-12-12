GACHAGUA’s ally GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA hits back at RUTO for insulting Kenyans opposed to his controversial nationwide vaccination of livestock

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has hit back at President William Ruto over the scheduled mass vaccination of cows.
Venting on her X account,
Wamuchomba lashed out at Ruto for using harsh words to leaders who raised
concerns about government decisions, especially on the issue of mass
vaccination of livestock.
“It’s very sad when our
president uses figurative language to cast aspersions on leaders who raise
concerns on government decisions on matters that may interfere with the welfare
and livelihoods of the people, they represent such as the cow’s vaccination
program,” she stated.
The former Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua’s allied MP vowed to do whatever it took to oppose the
vaccination which she said the government conducted without public
participation of the people.
“It’s my duty to flag and oppose directives that my people don’t agree with and seek clarifications.
"The
intolerance only shows a quality of a leader hell-bent on ruling by the fist,”
she added condemning the Kenya Kwanza regime for turning its back on Kenyans.
According to Wamuchomba, Kenya
is a democratic country that allows for the expression of divergent opinions, and calling out of leaders would not be tolerated.
“Our democracy will not
accommodate such styles and will only deepen the level of political
intolerance,” she added.
The Githunguri
lawmaker said Ruto should listen to the people who elected him.
“The President may not listen to
me but he should listen to religious leaders’ concerns on Social Health
Authority (SHA) and proposed cow vaccines, I believe I have the right spirit to
listen to my voters and will follow my conscience to do and say the right
thing,” she asserted.
Wamuchomba’s response came a day
after Ruto fired a scathing attack on leaders opposed to the government’s
plan to vaccinate 22 million cows starting January 2025.
