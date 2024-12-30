CHEPALUNGU MP VICTOR MANDAZI addresses claims that he was slapped by FAROUK KIBET in Bomet.





Monday, December 30, 2024 - Chepalungu Member of Parliament, Victor Mandazi, has dismissed claims that he was slapped by President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, when the head of state toured Bomet County on Sunday.

In a statement shared on his social media pages on Sunday, Mandazi denied allegations of being slapped, dismissing the circulating claims as false and fabricated.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake, malicious, and entirely fabricated letter making rounds on social media, falsely alleging that there was a scuffle reported at Koiwa during President Ruto's function," Mandazi's statement read in part.

The first-term MP also distanced himself from a circulating press statement purportedly responding to allegations of him being slapped

He further clarified that the unsigned and improperly addressed document circulating online was a baseless attempt to tarnish his reputation, labeling it as a tactic by his competitors to mislead the public.

"These allegations are not only false but also a calculated effort by my competitors to undermine and distract me from my public service.

"I strongly condemn the use of fake news to manipulate public perception and instigate discord," Mandazi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST