CHEPALUNGU MP VICTOR MANDAZI addresses claims that he was slapped by FAROUK KIBET in Bomet.

Monday, December 30, 2024 - Chepalungu Member of Parliament, Victor Mandazi, has dismissed claims that he was slapped by President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, when the head of state toured Bomet County on Sunday.
In a statement shared on his social
media pages on Sunday, Mandazi denied allegations of being slapped, dismissing the
circulating claims as false and fabricated.
“My attention has been drawn to a
fake, malicious, and entirely fabricated letter making rounds on social media,
falsely alleging that there was a scuffle reported at Koiwa during President
Ruto's function," Mandazi's statement read in part.
The first-term MP also distanced himself from a circulating press statement purportedly responding to allegations of him being slapped
He further clarified that the
unsigned and improperly addressed document circulating online was a baseless
attempt to tarnish his reputation, labeling it as a tactic by his competitors
to mislead the public.
"These allegations are not only false but also a calculated effort by my competitors to undermine and distract me from my public service.
"I strongly condemn the use of fake news to manipulate public perception and instigate discord," Mandazi added.
