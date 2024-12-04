President RUTO and I will not interfere with ODPP independence – DP KINDIKI declares





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has stated that the Executive will not interfere with the operations of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking during the launch of the ODPP’s Strategic Plan for 2024 – 2027, Kindiki said the executive, led by President William Ruto, will instead encourage the whole government approach to the criminal justice system.

He reiterated that the government will do all that is within its ability to safeguard the independence of all independent institutions.

The DP added that the government will also provide the required resources to enhance the efficiency of these institutions.

“The executive is committed to providing resources, and finances allowing us to ensure that we not only enhance but also safeguard the independence and interdependence of the offices and institutions.

“President Ruto has been steadfast in his emphasis that he will not interfere with functions of independent offices but encourages a whole of government approach with the criminal justice system,” Kindiki said.

