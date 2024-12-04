President RUTO and I will not interfere with ODPP independence – DP KINDIKI declares

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has stated that the Executive will not interfere with the operations of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Speaking during the launch of the
ODPP’s Strategic Plan for 2024 – 2027, Kindiki said the executive, led by
President William Ruto, will instead encourage the whole government approach
to the criminal justice system.
He reiterated that the government
will do all that is within its ability to safeguard the independence of all
independent institutions.
The DP added that the government
will also provide the required resources to enhance the efficiency of these
institutions.
“The executive is committed to
providing resources, and finances allowing us to ensure that we not only
enhance but also safeguard the independence and interdependence of the offices
and institutions.
“President
Ruto has been steadfast in his emphasis that he will not interfere with
functions of independent offices but encourages a whole of government approach
with the criminal justice system,” Kindiki said.
