Conservationist lectures RUTO over plan to ‘grab’ 51 acres of land from Karura Forest – Look!

Friday, December 20, 2024 - Recent reports of deforestation efforts at Kenya’s Karura Forest in Nairobi have divided the public, government, and key conservationists on who exactly is behind the cutting down of trees in the natural habitat.
Friends of Karura Forest (FKF),
a conservation outfit dedicated to preserving the forest, explained that the
cutting down of trees was part of the forest’s restoration efforts.
They noted that the restoration
was being conducted in conjunction with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and
involved the selective cutting of trees.
FKF added that the restoration
was taking place after a logging ban in 2018 caused a six-year delay. However,
the government continues to face mounting pressure from environmental activists
over its decision to slice pieces of the forest land.
The government also recently
came out to deny reports that it was slicing about 51 hectares of
land.
In August this year, Kenya
Forest Service (KFS) permitted the Kenya National Highways Authority to
use 51 hectares of forest land as a wayleave for the dualling of Kiambu Road.
This led to an uproar among
stakeholders and Kenyans on what was exactly transpiring inside the forest.
Conservationists, led by Isaac
Kalua, in a statement gave the government key conservation strategies that can
be used to avoid the environmental degradation that the deforestation
to give wayleave has caused.
Kalua urged the government to
optimise existing infrastructure by expanding lanes only in non-sensitive areas
to minimise habitat disturbance.
The government has also been
urged to introduce High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)
lanes to improve traffic efficiency without large-scale expansions that would
destroy the forest cover.
Consequently, the government has
been urged to enhance public transport by expanding bus, metro, and rail
networks to provide sustainable alternatives to road travel.
According to Kalua, had the
government employed these strategies, the uproar over slicing the forest for
road construction would not have been witnessed.
