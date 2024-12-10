'I look forward to showing you just how different I am” - Rapper JAY Z responds to attorney accusing him of assaulting a 13-year-old girl with DIDDY







Monday, December 09, 2024 - American rapper, Jay-Z has broken his silence after being accused of r@ping a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000.

The 55-year-old rapper released a statement denying and condemning the allegations in the filing via the Roc Nation X account.

An updated complaint in a civil case against Combs alleges that Jay-Z and Combs r@ped the girl at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit which was originally filed as one of several anonymous complaints in October by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.

It was gathered that some of the lawsuits did not survive because the plaintiffs declined to have their identities unveiled. However, the judge said the then-13-year-old victim showed sufficient cause to continue with the lawsuit in anonymity.

In Jay-Z's statement, he slammed Buzbee, suggesting he was not a legitimate lawyer, and described the rape claims as a blackmail attempt.

The rapper added the allegations, which he said were 'so heinous in nature,' were all 'idiotic claims.'

In the letter, the Roc Nation founder began: 'My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a "lawyer" named Tony Buzbee.'

He accused Buzbee of taking on the case for 'personal gain' and wrote: 'What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.'

'No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion,' he continued. 'So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!'

'These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case,' he continued.

'This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type,' he added.

'You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity'

He concluded his statement and wrote: 'I look forward to showing you just how different I am.'

Read the full statement below