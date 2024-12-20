If a man always wants to be away from home, in most cases the woman is troubling him - LADY says as she shares loved up photos with her husband







Saturday, December 21, 2024 - A lady called Dooshima Ochepo has said that men value peace of mind and will always be eager to go home at the end of the day if they find peace with their wives.

According to her, in cases where a man always wants to be away from home, it means that his wife is troubling him.

“Beauty is good. Money is good. Every other good thing is good. But there is nothing that Men values more than their peace of mind,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

If you see a man running home after work, check well, he has found peace in the home with his partner.





And if you see a man that always want to be away from home, in most cases the woman is troubling him ( but e still get men wey get wahala and wey you no fit please o).

Give a man everything minus peace of mind you will be surprise in no time how the same man that was so much into you and loves to spend every second with you run far away from you.

For some Men, Physically they might be present but emotionally they have been long separated from you.

Character keeps a man better than money and beauty could ever do.

No one is perfect but give enough attention to build your character while God do the rest. Good morning from your Benue girl wey don go Anambra but no fit forget Benue. But Benue women Sabi love o, I mean genuine love o. I come in peace!