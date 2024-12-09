See the lavish house that notorious Mulot fraudster ELVIS CHEPKOSA who was abducted at Mai Mahiu had built in the village - He is the mastermind of several fraud cases targeting financial institutions (VIDEOs).


Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A middle-aged man identified as Elvis Chepkosa has been reported missing after he was reportedly abducted by suspected rogue DCI officers at Mai Mahiu.

Reports indicate that Elvis is a notorious fraudster based in Mulot and has pending fraud cases in court.

He was in the company of his friend, who is also believed to be a fraudster, when they were accosted by masked men and his car shot at, before being abducted.

The suspected fraudster has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on Tiktok.

He has built a posh home in the village which he has been posting on his Tiktok account.



Watch the videos.

