See the lavish house that notorious Mulot fraudster ELVIS CHEPKOSA who was abducted at Mai Mahiu had built in the village - He is the mastermind of several fraud cases targeting financial institutions (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A middle-aged man identified as Elvis Chepkosa has been reported missing after he was reportedly abducted by suspected rogue DCI officers at Mai Mahiu.

Reports indicate that Elvis is a notorious fraudster based in Mulot and has pending fraud cases in court.

He was in the company of his friend, who is also believed to be a fraudster, when they were accosted by masked men and his car shot at, before being abducted.

The suspected fraudster has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on Tiktok.

He has built a posh home in the village which he has been posting on his Tiktok account.









Watch the videos.

See the lavish house that notorious Mulot fraudster ELVIS CHEPKOSA, who was abducted at Mai Mahiu, built in the village. He is the mastermind of several fraud cases targeting financial institutions pic.twitter.com/3HbxyPK0FZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 10, 2024

