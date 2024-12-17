RUTO, RAILA and KALONZO all smiles as High Court Okays the controversial NADCO report – Look!

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - A petition challenging the constitutionality of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) has been tossed out by the High Court.
In his ruling, Justice Mugambi
determined that the case was premature, citing that the court's jurisdiction
has been sought to apply a ruling on a non-existent dispute.
"The petitioners want the
court to determine a non-existent controversy. The court has no business
engaging in premature adjudication of disputes. The doctrine of ripeness
applies in this case," Justice Mugambi's ruling read.
The National Dialogue Committee
was formed to quell tensions between the opposition and the ruling Kenya Kwanza
government after the hotly contested 2022 general election.
Since its formation, the
committee, chaired by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah and
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, has faced turbulence, with activist Michael
Muchemi arguing that the dialogue committee threatens the country’s rule of
law.
In the petition challenging its
constitutionality, the petitioners were aggrieved by the fact that Parliament
established the committee to gather views that might bring about substantial
amendments to the Constitution.
The petitioners also contended
that the NADCO committee failed to enact legislation under Article 94 (1),
which states that 'The legislative authority of the Republic is derived from
the people and, at the national level, is vested in and exercised by
Parliament.'
There were also concerns that a
section of the report calling for an audit of the 2022 General Election results
falls outside the constitutional framework, as it cannot overturn the decision
made by the Supreme Court.
However, Justice Mugambi quashed
all the petitioners' concerns, stating in the ruling that the committee only
intended to gather views generally and that concerns about an amendment to
the constitution were speculative.
Following the latest court
ruling, Kenyans will now wait anxiously to see the government and opposition's
next move, especially after the shift in the political landscape since Lady
Justice Dora Chepkwony initially suspended the NADCO report, which was under
consideration by Parliament in April 2024.
