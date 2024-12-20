God will continue to punish you for the evil things you have said - LADY curses a friend who called her newborn son ugly







Saturday, December 21, 2024 - A woman called Rakiyu Aliyu has recalled when a friend visited her when she gave birth to her second son and said he was ugly.

The mother of four, who disclosed this in a post on Friday, December 20, said that the same friend had also made a snide remark when she introduced her husband.

“I remember when I gave birth to my second son and I posted his picture on my WhatsApp status a friend of mine reposted the picture and I acknowledged it and thank her for reposting.

The next day she came to the house to see the baby upon arrival she shouted in the presence of people who also came to see the baby that why is this boy looking so urgly like this with all seriousness and when everyone started attacking her she says no na people just dey comment say who born this urgly baby

You see this life don’t mess with some persons, they can be quiet but there God no dey carry them play

I say this today, just like I will never forget this day so shall God will continue to punish you for the evil things you have said in my present and on my behalf.

This same lady the first day she saw my husband then she hasn’t met him before, my husband introduced himself to her that Am Rakiya’s husband her reply was but no be you I know with her oo so she no marry the guy be that oo

Tell me how this kind person wan take find peace???

You think say God dey sleep.