God will continue to punish you for the evil things you have said - LADY curses a friend who called her newborn son ugly

A woman called Rakiyu Aliyu has recalled when a friend visited her when she gave birth to her second son and said he was ugly.
The mother of four, who disclosed this in a post on Friday,
December 20, said that the same friend had also made a snide remark when she
introduced her husband.
“I remember when I gave birth
to my second son and I posted his picture on my WhatsApp status a friend of
mine reposted the picture and I acknowledged it and thank her for reposting.
The next day she came to the
house to see the baby upon arrival she shouted in the presence of people who
also came to see the baby that why is this boy looking so urgly like this with
all seriousness and when everyone started attacking her she says no na people
just dey comment say who born this urgly baby
You see this life don’t mess
with some persons, they can be quiet but there God no dey carry them play
I say this today, just like I
will never forget this day so shall God will continue to punish you for the
evil things you have said in my present and on my behalf.
This same lady the first day
she saw my husband then she hasn’t met him before, my husband introduced
himself to her that Am Rakiya’s husband her reply was but no be you I know with
her oo so she no marry the guy be that oo
Tell me how this kind person
wan take find peace???
You think say God dey sleep.
