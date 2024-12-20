LADY marks 12 years since she quit PROSTITUTION







Saturday, December 21, 2024 - A Canadian woman, Andrea Heinz, who is married with three kids, has marked 12 years since she quit prost!tution.

Andrea found herself deep in debt at 22. With limited skills and lack of resources, she turned to s3x trade to make ends meet.

She worked as an escort, a dominatrix and a brothel owner in Edmonton.

“Today is 12 years that I have been out of prostitution. 12 years that my body has (once again) been my own - not for strangers to rent to use,” the commercial s3xual exploitation activist wrote on X on Thursday, December 19.

“Approximately the same number of days as the number of times I sold my body during 7 years in the s3x industry (4300-4400).”