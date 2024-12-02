GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA speaks after being named the best-performing MP in Kenya.





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has been recognized as the best-performing MP at both national and county levels.

The recognition came during the Jamhuri Awards ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi on Saturday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Wamuchomba expressed her gratitude, dedicating the recognition to her supporters and constituents.

"Elated to receive two awards during the Jamhuri Awards last evening: the best MP in Kenya and the best in Kiambu County

“A win for me is a win for all who follow and support me," she said.

Wamuchomba is among several public figures acknowledged for their transformative contributions to the nation since Kenya became a republic in 1964.

The awards ceremony is part of a 10-day celebration organized by the government, featuring a series of events leading up to this year’s Jamhuri Day festivities on December 12.

The Kenyan DAILY POST