GACHAGUA opens up about his relationship with former boss President RUTO after bitter fallout and impeachment.





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up about his relationship with former boss President William Ruto.

During a televised interview on NTV on Sunday, Gachagua recalled instances where the president dismissed his pieces of advice.

Gachagua narrated how he attempted to persuade the president to rein in the security chiefs over increased cases of abductions and forced disappearances.

"In fact, much as the president has been very unfair to me, as a Christian, sometimes I feel for him because on this matter of abductions, I sat him down and I told him, president, don't deny these abductions because they are going on," Gachagua said.

Despite facing challenges advising the president, the former Mathira lawmaker said he does not regret supporting Ruto.

"I don't regret having supported President William Ruto. One, I got the opportunity to serve and to learn. And I am a wiser person.

"I am more knowledgeable. And I have more experience. The mistakes I made then, I will not make them now. ," Gachagua said.

