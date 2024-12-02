GACHAGUA now reveals how he used to dodge RUTO while launching questionable projects – Look!





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he is a truthful man and would never do anything that would harm Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua detailed how he used to evade President William Ruto during the launch and implementation of government projects that he did not support.

According to Gachagua, some of the projects undertaken by Ruto forced him to devise means to avoid being associated with them.

He highlighted the Affordable Housing project by the President as one of the unpopular areas where he dodged his boss and mingled with the public whenever there was a state function on the same.

''The President was accusing me of not going to launch houses. I told him that people are not interested in these houses. These citizens are the ones who have employed us on this job and they are not interested,'' he added.

Interestingly, Gachagua narrated that he would escape from the President during an event and go listen to the public's view regarding the same project.

To achieve this, he revealed that he would gauge how much time Ruto would take to make a speech during the launch before he would embark on his hiding tactics.

''Many times I would go with the President and he would start speaking on many issues for between 15 to 30 minutes depending on the mood he is in and depending on the response of the crowd,'' added Gachagua.

''I would gauge how long he would take while speaking because I had studied him. During this time I would go and mix with the people. They would clearly say they are not interested.''

Gachagua stated that his reluctance to support certain government decisions led to the fallout with his boss.

