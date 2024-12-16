60 percent of Kenyans believe IEBC will not conduct a Free and Fair Election in 2027 – INFOTRAK





Monday, December 16, 2024 - 60 percent of Kenyans believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will not be able to conduct a free and fair election in 2027, a recent survey by Infotrak poll shows.

The poll which was unveiled on Monday revealed that the confidence level of Kenyans in the electoral body is disheartening as 60 per cent believe there is no transparency in the commission and only 24 percent believe there will be a fair poll.

Presenting the results of the survey conducted between November 16 and 30, Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho said Kenyans interviewed cited external interference as their major concern, at 39 per cent.

Similarly, the poll revealed that 41 per cent of Kenyans lack identification cards, an issue that is likely to prevent them from registering as voters.

At the same time, 16 per cent of those interviewed cited a busy schedule for not participating in the last general polls.

The opinion poll also found that 75 percent of Kenyans across all the regions have not been involved in any public participation denying them a voice to make key decisions in the country.

