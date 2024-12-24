GACHAGUA is no pushover as RUTO recruits 10 Mt Kenya political rejects, including UHURU’s ‘orphans,’ to tame the former DP.





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - President William Ruto appears to be having sleepless nights since the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in October this year

This follows his decision to flood his cabinet with individuals from Mt. Kenya, a political stronghold of Rigathi Gachagua

According to Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, 10 out of 25 (40 percent) cabinet members are from the Mt. Kenya region.

Last week, Ruto appointed Mutahi Kagwe as Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo as ICT Cabinet Secretary, and Lee Kinyanjui as Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary.

Additionally, Ruto has appointed seasoned Mt. Kenya leaders to senior positions in state-run companies and parastatals."

They include former Murang'a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, appointed Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board; former Murang'a Senator Kembi Gitura, named Chairman of the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Board; and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, appointed Chairperson of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) National Standards Council.

The dozen politicians were appointed by Ruto to tame the surging popularity of Rigathi Gachagua in the Mt. Kenya region and to endear Ruto to its residents

The Kenyan DAILY POST