See how RUTO was embarrassed after Deputy Speaker GLADYS SHOLLEI confirmed that he is the one who ordered them to impeach GACHAGUA





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 – President William Ruto wished the ground could swallow him after Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei exposed him on Sunday.

Speaking during the commissioning of AIC Kipkorgot Church in Kapsoya Ward, Ainabkoi Constituency, Shollei, who is also the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, explained the reasons behind her push for the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

She revealed that her actions were in line with instructions from Ruto.

As she mentioned Gachagua's name, President Ruto appeared visibly embarrassed, covering his face with one hand while smiling in discomfort.

The congregation also looked astonished and turned their gaze toward the president in surprise.

"Your excellency, as your loyal foot soldier, if you tell me to speak briefly, I will. If you tell me Gachagua should go home, Gachagua will go home.

"I always follow orders, and I will continue to do so," Shollei stated, before thanking the congregation for their support in the successful building of the church.

Speaking days before Gachagua's ouster motion, Shollei stated that it was inevitable, affirming that nobody would touch the president while she was around.

She made it clear that she was in charge and would oversee the process.

Despite the controversy, Gachagua expressed his gratitude towards Shollei for her support during the tenure of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, when he faced multiple arrests.

