Visit Mt. Kenya now if you are man enough! GACHAGUA dares RUTO to a duel after betrayal





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has watered down President William Ruto's alleged influence in Mt. Kenya after the appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies to his government.

Speaking in Nakuru County, Gachagua accused Ruto of betraying the Mt Kenya region despite getting millions of votes from the region.

This follows his unceremonious impeachment by Ruto and his allies.

He noted that not even the recent appointments of Kikuyus can erase the sense of betrayal and that Mt. Kenya will never forgive him

As a result, Gachagua dared Ruto to go back to the region and tell people why he had betrayed them despite overwhelmingly voting for him in 2022.

According to Gachagua, since his impeachment, the president has avoided touring some parts of Mt Kenya region.

"I have seen that President Ruto has decided to avoid visiting parts of Mt Kenya region.”

“He had said he would come but I hear he has postponed the visits to next year.”

“Let him come and answer several questions from the people.”

“The people who woke up to vote for you are waiting for you, to ask tough questions," Gachagua said.

