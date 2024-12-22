Former Laikipia Woman Rep and GACHAGUA’s ally, CATE WARUGURU, on the spot for conning a PASTOR Ksh 664, 609.

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru is battling allegations from a local pastor who claims that she scammed him into lending her money for university fees.

The pastor, who reportedly suffers from partial deafness, alleges that after a court order was issued for the repayment, Waruguru used her influence to have his case file allegedly destroyed at the Nanyuki Law Courts, preventing him from pursuing legal action.

The amount in question is reportedly Ksh 664,609, as per the court documents.



The pastor claims this sum was lent to Waruguru to cover her fees at Karatina University, where she was seeking to clear her arrears to complete her degree.



The firebrand politician still enjoys considerable influence in Laikipia County, where she remains a prominent figure despite political turbulence that led to the split of the Kenya Kwanza political marriage.



She has since aligned herself with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's faction and is currently considered a key member of his inner circle.



This has seen her maintain major sway over local affairs and access to powerful networks which the pastor claims she is using to suppress the case and block his efforts to seek justice.



"Hi, Nyakundi. Good morning and praise the Lord. I am good in Jesus' name and I am still spreading the Gospel.

"I am Pastor Layreader Peter Muriuki Rwagi of ACK Church. I am begging you kindly to talk to HON. CATHERINE WANJIKU WARUGURU, former Woman Rep of Laikipia County, to pay my money which the court issued an order for. She went to Nanyuki Law Courts and ordered my file be destroyed because it cannot be found for me to file a WARRANT OF ATTACHMENT.

"Please, I am partially deaf and I lent this money for her Karatina University fees arrears to get her degree. She bribed Nanyuki Law Court in February 2024 and they destroyed my case file.



Kind regards, Pastor Peter Muriuki Rwagi.