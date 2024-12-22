A social media user who posted a PHOTO of President RUTO in a coffin abducted by suspected state agents and bundled into a Prado





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - An X user was reportedly abducted by suspected state agents after he posted a photo of President William Ruto in a coffin on his X account.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi, the young man who has a huge following on X was abducted by armed men in Uthiru on Saturday at 9:00 am.

He was taken from a local kiosk and bundled into a Prado.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

He had posted a photo of the President in a coffin on his X account which has 150,000 followers and sarcastically wrote, “This is disrespect to the President. Do not retweet”.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.